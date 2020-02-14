Suspected multi-state theft ring busted stealing $69,000 worth of jewelry in La.

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Four Texas men believed to be connected with a multi-state criminal organization that allegedly committed armed robberies at jewelry stores were charged with armed robbery in Louisiana Thursday, Feb. 13.
Hammond police officers claim they were notified by a local jeweler that three men entered the store, destroyed jewelry cases with a sledgehammer, and robbed the store of approximately $69,000 worth of jewelry.
Baton Rouge police officers later stopped the suspect vehicle and arrested Ellis Gholson, 43, Kameron McCoy, 21, Frederick Gibson, Jr., 22, and Travion Walker, 29.
Hammond Police Department Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr. said the arrests were made possible with the help of a bystander who photographed the vehicle as it fled the jewelry store.
