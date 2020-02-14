Poor showing at metro council previews uphill contract battle for prison’s private healthcare vendor

“But after several trips to the jail that summer through winter, [the monitor’s] team delivered four scathing reports. They described staff shortages, unclear health guidelines and failures to give inmates prescribed medications. Such failings, they warned, could trigger “potential loss of life.” Indeed, that September, six weeks before the second report was issued, an inmate strangled himself with a telephone cord. The death came after the monitors warned that the facility lacked written policies for suicidal inmates,” the report states.