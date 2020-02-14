Officials: 11 people displaced due to arson fire at apartment on Atkinson Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials say 11 people have been displaced due to an overnight fire at an apartment building on Atkinson Street.
Firefighters received a call of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Atkinson Street at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Curt Monte, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said crews arrived on scene to find the bedroom of one unit on fire. No one was home in the unit at the time but the two neighboring units were occupied.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the bedroom and had the fire under control in just under 30 minutes.
The rest of the building received smoke and water damage. Monte said 11 residents of the apartment building were displaced.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.
Monte said investigators determined the fire was caused by arson. No one was injured during the incident, according to Monte.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
