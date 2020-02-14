Mayor Broome encourages residents to report graffiti to Crime Stoppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging residents to call Crime Stoppers to report graffiti in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Broome says residents who take images or videos of individuals vandalizing property can notify Crime Stoppers online or through their mobile app.
“I want to make sure our citizens have an avenue to stop graffiti at its root. Our visitors and residents deserve a beautiful community, free of eyesores,” Broome said in a statement. “So many of our citizens and business owners are capturing images of vandals on their video surveillance systems. This evidence can be submitted directly to law enforcement.”
Broome says authorities were able to arrest two individuals for recent graffiti incidents in downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City due to information provided by residents.
Anyone who captures images or video of individuals vandalizing property with graffiti should submit them at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the anonymous P3 Tips app. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
“Whether it’s organized campaigns like Operation Fresh Start, or volunteers acting on their own, I’m proud to see so many take the initiative to beautify our community,” Broome said.
