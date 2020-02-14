Man leads law enforcement on chase into Livingston Parish after allegedly robbing business, police say

Man leads law enforcement on chase into Livingston Parish after allegedly robbing business, police say
Christopher Guzzardo, 57, was charged for aggravated flight from an officer and armed robbery by Baton Rouge police officers. (Source: EBRSO)
By Kevin Foster | February 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:02 PM

(WAFB) - Christopher Guzzardo, 57, was charged for aggravated flight from an officer and armed robbery by Baton Rouge police officers.

Officers claimed Guzzardo robbed a business on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge Friday, Feb. 7.

After officers located Guzzardo and attempted to perform a traffic stop, Guzzardo led law enforcement on a 8.8 mile chase into Livingston Parish, the arrest report states.

Guzzardo crashed in Walker and fled into a wooded area, but was later found hiding underneath a trailer, officers reported.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.