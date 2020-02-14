Man leads law enforcement on chase into Livingston Parish after allegedly robbing business, police say

(WAFB) - Christopher Guzzardo, 57, was charged for aggravated flight from an officer and armed robbery by Baton Rouge police officers.
Officers claimed Guzzardo robbed a business on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge Friday, Feb. 7.
After officers located Guzzardo and attempted to perform a traffic stop, Guzzardo led law enforcement on a 8.8 mile chase into Livingston Parish, the arrest report states.
Guzzardo crashed in Walker and fled into a wooded area, but was later found hiding underneath a trailer, officers reported.
