Man convicted of trying to organize child sex with undercover agents pretending to be child’s parents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 45-year-old man has been convicted by a federal jury after being charged with the attempted enticement of a minor.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Jonathan Francis Kimbrell was indicted by a federal jury on June 20, 2019 and charged with attempted enticement of a minor.
After a four-day trial, Kimbrell was unanimously convicted after the jury deliberated for about two hours. The DOJ says evidence at the trial showed from May 2 to June 20, 2019, Kimbrell communicated online with two undercover FBI agents, who he believed were the mother and stepfather of an 11-year-old girl.
The DOJ says Kimbrell believed the stepfather had repeatedly molested the girl and was not offering her up for sexual encounters with another adult. Officials say Kimbrell tried to convince the “parents” that he should be allowed to molest the girl and that he would do a better job than the stepfather.
Officials with the DOJ say hundreds of emails were exchanged over more than a month in which Kimbrell explicitly described what he would do to the child. DOJ officials go on to say during these conversations with the fictitious child, Kimbrell started calling himself “Turtle” and her “Princess.”
Eventually, Kimbrell met the two undercover agents at a restaurant in Denham Springs, still believing them to be the child’s parents, to discuss ground rules for his first sexual encounter with the girl. DOJ authorities say during the meeting, Kimbrell believed the girl was waiting for him at a motel across the parking lot. Kimbrell was arrested as he left the restaurant and walked towards the motel. Officials say when he was arrested, he was found to be in possession of two boxes of condoms, personal lubricant, and baby oil, as well as a rhinestone key chain that said “Princess.”
Kimbrell now faces a maximum prison sentence of no less than ten years and up to life, a fine of $250,000, and supervised release of no less than five years and up to life. In addition, Kimbrell must register as a sex offender for the duration of his life.
“Justice was achieved today. The evidence at trial clearly established that the defendant took several steps to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and that he worked continuously to achieve his goal. This conviction illustrates that protecting our children from people like Jonathan Kimbrell will continue to be a top priority of this office. I commend the excellent work of the prosecutors and agents involved in this important matter, and we look forward to continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue offenders who target the most vulnerable members of our community,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
