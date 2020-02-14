Man convicted of trying to organize child sex with undercover agents pretending to be child’s parents

Eventually, Kimbrell met the two undercover agents at a restaurant in Denham Springs, still believing them to be the child’s parents, to discuss ground rules for his first sexual encounter with the girl. DOJ authorities say during the meeting, Kimbrell believed the girl was waiting for him at a motel across the parking lot. Kimbrell was arrested as he left the restaurant and walked towards the motel. Officials say when he was arrested, he was found to be in possession of two boxes of condoms, personal lubricant, and baby oil, as well as a rhinestone key chain that said “Princess.”