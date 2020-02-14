La.-Lafeyette looks for road win vs Troy

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Troy's Darian Adams has averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Ty Gordon has put up 12 points. For the Ragin' Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mylik Wilson has put up 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 27.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.