King of mat talk, Jerry Harris, from ‘Cheer’ gives Live Oak shoutout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The king of mat talk, Jerry Harris from ‘Cheer’ on Netflix gave a very special shoutout to the Live Oak cheer squad.
In an Instagram story from Harris, he said, “Live Oak Cheerleading y’all are sickening.”
Live Oak cheerleaders of all ages captured national and world championships at a UCA event in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Jerry Harris from Netflix documentary, ‘Cheer’ is famous for his mat talk. What’s mat talk? Hyping up the cheerleaders on mat, cheering them on, and keeping them going. It’s pretty clear no one has mat talk like Jerry.
