King of mat talk, Jerry Harris, from ‘Cheer’ gives Live Oak shoutout

King of mat talk, Jerry Harris, from ‘Cheer’ gives Live Oak shoutout
Live Oak cheer gets a special shoutout from Jerry Harris. (Source: Facebook/LPFPD4)
By Amanda Lindsley | February 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:17 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The king of mat talk, Jerry Harris from ‘Cheer’ on Netflix gave a very special shoutout to the Live Oak cheer squad.

In an Instagram story from Harris, he said, “Live Oak Cheerleading y’all are sickening.”

Jerry Harris shows Live Oak Cheer some love on his Instagram stories.
Jerry Harris shows Live Oak Cheer some love on his Instagram stories. (Source: Jerry Harris)

Live Oak cheerleaders of all ages captured national and world championships at a UCA event in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Jerry Harris from Netflix documentary, ‘Cheer’ is famous for his mat talk. What’s mat talk? Hyping up the cheerleaders on mat, cheering them on, and keeping them going. It’s pretty clear no one has mat talk like Jerry.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.