Gretna to rename street after Nancy Parker

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The City of Gretna will unveil a new street sign on Monday in memory of former FOX 8 anchor Nancy Parker.
Nancy Parker Boyd Memorial Way will be placed at the corner of Michelle Ct. and Marlene Dr. in the Timberlane area on Monday.
“Nancy Parker was my friend and I can assure you, it wasn’t her profession that made her special. She was a bright and shining light. A genuine person who would give; give from her heart and give from her soul. I am a better person for having known her,” Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said.
