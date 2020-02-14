FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool end to Valentine’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a chilly morning start in the upper 30s across metro Baton Rouge, Valentine’s Day turned out to be a beauty under blue skies and sunshine with temperatures climbing to around 60 degrees during the afternoon.
Skies will stay clear through Friday evening, but it turns cool quickly as temperatures drop into the 40s well before 8 p.m.
It will be another chilly start for Saturday morning with daybreak temperatures in the upper 30s for the Baton Rouge. Clear skies in the morning will become partly cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, making for a nice afternoon. While skies will become mostly cloudy into the evening, the Storm Team expects a dry run for downtown’s Krewe of Orion Parade.
Rains will roll into the area overnight and rain is likely for the WAFB region through Sunday morning. With luck, Sunday’s rains should come to an end by the early afternoon. Sunday morning lows will be in the 50s for the Capital City with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper-60s.
The First Alert Storm Team has been anticipating a rainy pattern for next week for several days now and our thinking hasn’t changed.
The latest First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 50 percent to 60 percent for Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 17 and 18) with a cold front crossing the WAFB region from northwest-to-southwest during the latter half of Tuesday.
Even with that front moving through, scattered rains continue into Wednesday and Thursday. After that, there is hope for a much-needed dry-out as we head into Friday (Feb. 21) and the following weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.