FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to Valentine’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, we’re starting off this Valentine’s Day morning with noticeably colder temperatures in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. And, in some neighborhoods, it “feels like” the mid 30′s!
At last, we’ll be able to enjoy some sunshine. Expect a very pleasant Valentine’s Day with light northeasterly winds. It will still a bit on the chilly side with a high only in the upper 50′s.
Overnight, expect another clear and cold one with a low of 37°. For your Saturday, it’s looking good for area parades. Expect a sunny Saturday morning, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon, seasonally mild, a high of 66°.
But by Sunday, scattered showers return to the forecast (primarily in the morning), with40% coverage, a high of 69°.
