Fall in love with the new heART Trail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day to launch the official opening of the heART Trail has arrived and there’s no better day to do it than Valentine’s Day.
Starting at noon on Friday, Feb. 14, downtown residents, employees and visitors are asked to participate in a lunchtime stroll of the new heART Trail.
The heART Trail combines healthy living with the love of public art. Utilizing existing infrastructure, participants will take a heart-shaped walk throughout downtown Baton Rouge. Walkers are guided along the path with original artwork created by students at Dufroqc Elementary.
Artist and creator Taylor Jacobsen collaborated with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge to launch the project. Additional partnerships with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and the Baton Rouge General Foundation helped to get the project on its feet... literally.
Walking is one of the best ways to improve heart health, so the ultimate goal of this path is to call attention to the need for healthy living. That is just one of the reasons why this project is supported by the Mayor’s Office.
On Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m., the Mayor will make part of the heART Trail the path for her Fitness Stroll.
