WANTED: Man accused of fracturing victim’s skull with a baseball bat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of hitting another person with a baseball bat.
Zachary Johnson, 27, is wanted on charges of second-degree battery and simple criminal damage to property.
Investigators say they believe that Johnson intentionally hit the victim in the head with a metal baseball bat. Johnson continued to strike the victim as they fell to the ground, police say.
Johnson is also accused of damaging the victim’s vehicle with the baseball bat.
Police say the victim was treated at a local hospital for a fractured skull along with other injuries.
Johnson is described as 6′2″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
You can submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.