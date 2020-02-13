Residents near Exxon say they didn’t know what to do when large fire broke out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish officials are answering the public’s questions about the lack of notifications from them early Wednesday morning (Feb. 12) as a large fire broke out at ExxonMobil.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with the director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP), who says they felt they didn’t need to send out an alert that everything was okay because the Exxon refinery had already done so.
However, one woman who lives nearby the plant says she was stuck not knowing what do.
Lester has what she had to say on 9News at 10.
