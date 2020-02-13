Residents near Exxon say they didn’t know what to do when large fire broke out

There was a large fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge that started late Tuesday night (Feb. 11) and was extinguished during the early morning hours Wednesday (Feb. 12). (Source: Viewer)
By Lester Duhé | February 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 9:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish officials are answering the public’s questions about the lack of notifications from them early Wednesday morning (Feb. 12) as a large fire broke out at ExxonMobil.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with the director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP), who says they felt they didn’t need to send out an alert that everything was okay because the Exxon refinery had already done so.

However, one woman who lives nearby the plant says she was stuck not knowing what do.

