Pointe Coupee Parish School Board approves proposed tax to help overcome budget deficit; voters will decide in May

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday night (Feb. 12), the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board approved a tax that will go before voters in May.
The tax of 9.5 mills over ten years, if passed, would go towards teachers potentially receiving a raise. It’s expected the tax would collect about $4.5 million in a year. The rest of the money would go towards transportation, maintenance, technology, and infrastructure.
The proposed tax is designed to fix the school system’s roughly $1.5 million budget deficit, says Superintendent Kim Canezaro.
