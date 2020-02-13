Pointe Coupee Parish School Board approves proposed tax to help overcome budget deficit; voters will decide in May

Pointe Coupee Parish School Board (Source: WAFB)
By Lester Duhé | February 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 8:22 PM

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday night (Feb. 12), the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board approved a tax that will go before voters in May.

The tax of 9.5 mills over ten years, if passed, would go towards teachers potentially receiving a raise. It’s expected the tax would collect about $4.5 million in a year. The rest of the money would go towards transportation, maintenance, technology, and infrastructure.

The proposed tax is designed to fix the school system’s roughly $1.5 million budget deficit, says Superintendent Kim Canezaro.

The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board approved the proposed tax Wednesday, Feb. 12. (Source: WAFB)
The tax of 9.5 mills would help to overcome the school system's large budget deficit. (Source: WAFB)

