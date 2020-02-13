New head of LDH faces list of challenges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A number of new challenges await Louisiana’s Secretary of Health Dr. Courtney N. Phillips who takes over in April of 2020.
Dr. Courtney N. Phillips is about to get into Hepatitis A, over 700 people with the disease including three dead.
She is also looking at changes to the Medicaid program, which is also currently without a director and $21 billion dollars in contracts with providers under legal dispute. Admitting privileges law headed to the Supreme Court.
Dr. Phillips has plenty of experience handling issues of this magnitude. She ran the Texas Department of Health last year and before that she ran Nebraska’s. It’s her connection to Louisiana that health advocates say gives her an advantage. She spent 12 years with LDH before she moved to Nebraska and she actually has some family in the area.
Dr. Phillips also took a pay cut to get here and Governor John Bel Edwards attributes that to family.
