Mondo Duplantis billboards go up around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana sure does love their billboards.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis set a new world record for pole vaulting. Duplantis cleared 6.17 meters (20′ 3″) at the Orlen Copernicus Cup, which is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.
Duplantis broke the previous record of 6.16 meters that was set by Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.
LSU track and field Tweeted out a picture of the billboards LSU fans can see around Baton Rouge.
Duplantis, known widely as Mondo, has been selected to compete at the Tokyo Games and is a favorite to win the gold medal. He will represent his mother’s home country of Sweden.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.