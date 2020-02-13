LSU women’s basketball hosts No. 25 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will host No. 25 Tennessee on Thursday, Feb 13 to wrap up the Tigers three-game home streak.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers are currently 17-5 overall and 7-3 SEC play, Tennessee is 17-6 overall and 7-3 in SEC play. The winner of the game will have possession of third place in the SEC standings. The Vols won the first meeting of the season back in January, 63-58. They also lead the series 51-15.
Fans will also be able to take pictures with the 2020 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship trophy in the Tiger Den located in the west endzone during the game.
LSU has four wins against Top 15 opponents this season. The Tigers beat then-No. 15 Michigan State, 58-56 on November 29, then-No. 10 Texas A&M, 57-54 on January 9, then-No. 11 Kentucky, 65-59 on January 19 and then-No. 15 Texas A&M, 59-58 on February 2.
Khayla Pointer leads the squad from the point with 15.0 points and 4.5 assists per game. She has one of the best free-throw shooting percentages on the squad at 70.4 and the most steals with 52.
Faustine Aifuwa is having a solid season in the paint for LSU. Aifuwa is second on the team among active players with 10.2 points per game. She is sporting a 48.5 field goal percentage to go along with 8.3 rebounds per game and 38 blocked shots.
Rennia Davis leads the Lady Vols with 18.1 points per game. Jordan Horston is also averaging double figures at 10.2 points per game, while Rae Burrell is matching that figure while coming off the bench. Davis is Tennessee’s top rebounder with 8.3 boards per game and Horston is dishing out triple-digit assists with 114 on the season.
