LSP releases report about chemicals released during ExxonMobil refinery fire
There was a large fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge that started late Tuesday night (Feb. 11) and was extinguished during the early morning hours Wednesday (Feb. 12). (Source: Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas | February 13, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 2:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released a report detailing the chemicals that were released during a large fire at ExxonMobil in north Baton Rouge Tuesday, Feb. 11.

According to an article from The Advocate, it’s believed the fire caused the release of known human carcinogens benzene and 1,3-Butadiene, as well as other chemicals that are toxic at high enough concentrations.

It’s currently unclear though if those chemicals were in fact released in high enough quantities to cause harm to humans in this case. It’s likely Exxon will not be able to release that information until state regulators are able to complete their investigation.

Click here for the full details from The Advocate.

