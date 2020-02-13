LSP releases report about chemicals released during ExxonMobil refinery fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released a report detailing the chemicals that were released during a large fire at ExxonMobil in north Baton Rouge Tuesday, Feb. 11.
According to an article from The Advocate, it’s believed the fire caused the release of known human carcinogens benzene and 1,3-Butadiene, as well as other chemicals that are toxic at high enough concentrations.
It’s currently unclear though if those chemicals were in fact released in high enough quantities to cause harm to humans in this case. It’s likely Exxon will not be able to release that information until state regulators are able to complete their investigation.
