LSP lieutenant demoted amid hazing scandal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Lenias Marie, pinpointed in an investigation into alleged hazing of LSP cadets, has been demoted to the rank of sergeant, records show.
The Louisiana State Police Commission gave LSP until Dec. 28, 2019 to conclude any administrative investigations related to Marie, records show. An LSP spokesman said Thursday, Feb. 13 the agency is still reviewing overall operations at the training academy before publicly releasing a comprehensive report of their findings. When the cadets in question graduated from the academy on Jan. 31, LSP Colonel Kevin Reeves told reporters the investigation was still not complete.
Relatives of cadets told WAFB in October of 2019 that several cadets were injured during alleged hazing that occurred during training, requiring some to seek treatment at a hospital. Photographs of at least two cadets showed heavy bruising on their bodies.
While Colonel Reeves said such bruising is not “unusual” during training, he publicly apologized to cadets and their family members in October for whatever transpired that might have been out of the scope of routine training.
On Dec. 6, 2019, LSP asked the commission for an extension to the required time to complete the investigation. The commission granted a 15-day extension, setting a new deadline of Dec. 28.
In its request for an extension, LSP told the commission that “recent computer issues related to a statewide ransomware attack has greatly impaired the preparation of the report.”
“The investigation relates to events during training of cadets at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy,” state police said in its request for an extension. “To date, the majority of the interviews - approximately 90, have been conducted,” the request stated.
The written request stated the LSP investigation initially began Oct. 14, 2019 amid “allegations of violations of Louisiana State Police Policy and Procedure on the part of Lt. Lenias Marie.”
Marie, a former public information officer for LSP, is represented by Lake Charles attorney, Adam Johnson, who did not return a phone call and an email from WAFB seeking comment.
As a lieutenant, Marie was making $99,795 per year. LSP has not said if Marie’s salary has been reduced because of his demotion.
