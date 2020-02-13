THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD officer arrested on DWI charge faced prior sexual harassment allegations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dave Davis Jr. remains on administrative leave as of Wednesday night (Feb. 12) from the Baton Rouge Police Department days after being arrested on a DWI charge.
In his unmarked unit, arrest records show the officer ran a red light before ramming into another car head-on late Sunday night (Feb. 9) on Airline Highway near Siegen. When EMS arrived, the report claims Davis was fighting emergency crews and at one point even punched the wall of an ambulance.
“We don’t like it,” said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul. “I mean, obviously we don’t want any of our officers out there doing anything that’s going to reflect negatively on our police department.”
Before he allegedly went on that wild joyride, the 9News Investigators have learned the department already had its eye on the officer for something else. An internal affairs form WAFB’s Scottie Hunter obtained through a public records request reveals just four months ago, an internal investigation was launched against Davis, this time for allegations of sexual harassment.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked if Davis was ever on leave for the prior incident.
“No. No he was not,” Paul responded.
That investigation has wrapped up, but still has to go through a review process. While the chief could not speak directly to the case or reveal the exact nature of the allegations, he did tell WAFB the complaint came from outside BRPD. The accusations could play into whatever final decision is made on the officer’s future with the force.
“We do when we make decisions, we look at prior incidents to make determination when we’re looking at discipline if it’s warranted,” said Paul.
Chief Paul tells WAFB the hearing should be soon and he looks forward to seeing all available evidence before he comments publicly on the case or decides on any potential discipline.
“We will hear from that employee as well as his counsel and his union rep and once I listen to all the evidence that’s presented and the recommendations from my deputy chiefs, then I make a final decision,” said Paul.
The chief vows they will handle everything fairly and right now asks for patience from the public.
“We do understand that sometimes when incidents like that happen, there are some who like to paint us with a broad brush and I’d just like to say we’re going to do a very good job and a thorough investigation on both incidents and I will make an informed decision once all the evidence is presented to me,” Paul added.
