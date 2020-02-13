Insurance institute releases list of vehicles named Top Safety Picks for 2020

(WAFB) - Did your car make the cut?
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of safest vehicles for 2020.
To earn a spot on the list vehicles must perform well in six different crash tests. Experts also check the vehicles’ roof strength and headlights.
It looks at a vehicle’s ability to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians along with good or acceptable headlights.
All of the vehicles were required to have pedestrian detection systems that can prevent an accident.
This year 64 vehicles earned a top safety pick award, seven more than in 2019. And 23 vehicles received the highest honor of Top Safety Pick Plus.
CLICK HERE to see the full list of vehicles that were named Top Safety Picks for 2020.
