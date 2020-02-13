FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter-like temperatures return to south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Light to moderate rain continues to move out of the WAFB viewing area.
However, there could still be a few “spotty” showers over the course of the next few hours, but nothing to worry about.
With the passage of the cold front shortly after midnight temperatures have steadily fallen from the lower 60′s to the lower 50′s.
So, it looks like a return to “winter” for south Louisiana after a high yesterday of 80°, we’re expecting a cloudy, breezy and very chilly February day with a high only in the upper 50°s.
Expect partly cloudy skies overnight and get ready for a cold start Friday morning. Prepare for temperatures to drop into the upper 30′s and for Friday, Valentine’s Day, we’ll enjoy a “sweet forecast.”
You and your Valentine can expect lots of sunshine, light winds but cool, with a high near 60°!
