FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly clear, cold Saturday; rains return Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a cloudy and occasionally breezy Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. Some of you may have encountered a light sprinkle during the day too. The clouds will slowly thin through the evening with temperatures dipping into the 40s.
Clouds will clear overnight with a mainly sunny start Friday, but everyone will be sure to notice a big change as daybreak temperatures dip into the 30s for much of the WAFB area to begin the day. Sunshine rules the day, helping to warm Friday afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60°.
Expect a mainly clear start to Saturday with sunrise temperatures again in the 30s for the Capital region. Clouds will slowly return during the day with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy into the evening, but most of the area should remain dry until the late night. Set evening rain chances at 10% to 20%.
The bottom line is Saturday afternoon parades should be just fine with respect to the weather and even Saturday evening’s Orion has a good chance of staying dry.
Rain returns to the First Alert Forecast Sunday with the Storm Team posting a 60% chance of rain. Highs Sunday will climb into the upper 60s to near 70°. Sunday afternoon paraders will need to check the WAFB app during the pre-parade lineups. With a little luck, most of Sunday’s rains will come during the first half of the day with just a few showers extending into the afternoon.
The following work week looks to remain unsettled, but forecast models are sending mixed signals for the upcoming week. For the time being, the First Alert Forecast calls for scattered rains Monday. A cold front is expected to roll through Louisiana Tuesday, bringing more rain to the area. Showers could linger into the first half of Wednesday as the Tuesday front clears the coast. After that, isolated to scattered showers are a possibility from Thursday through Saturday (Feb. 20 through 22), but confidence in this long-range look-ahead is low.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.