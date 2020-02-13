FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly clear, cold Saturday; rains return Sunday

The following work week looks to remain unsettled, but forecast models are sending mixed signals for the upcoming week. For the time being, the First Alert Forecast calls for scattered rains Monday. A cold front is expected to roll through Louisiana Tuesday, bringing more rain to the area. Showers could linger into the first half of Wednesday as the Tuesday front clears the coast. After that, isolated to scattered showers are a possibility from Thursday through Saturday (Feb. 20 through 22), but confidence in this long-range look-ahead is low.