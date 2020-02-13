Filet of Beef Viala

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The old Viala Plantation, named for a prominent Louisiana family, was reputed to have been the home of the famous pirate, Jean Lafitte, from 1799 to 1804. In 1979, Chef John Folse opened his Lafitte’s Landing Restaurant in this historic plantation. It operated there until a fire destroyed the 200-year old plantation in 1998.
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 (8-ounce) filet mignons
½ pound lump crabmeat
½ cup bacon drippings or vegetable oil
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
½ cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
1 tbsp minced garlic
¼ cup sliced mushrooms
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
2 ounces Marsala wine
3 cups beef demi-glace
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ pound butter
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
1 ounce white wine
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a 10-inch, heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat bacon drippings over medium-high heat. Season filets with salt and pepper. Sauté filets until golden brown on all sides. Remove from pan, place on a baking sheet and set aside.
In same pan, sauté onions, celery, garlic, mushrooms, and green onions 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Deglaze with Marsala and allow to reduce to a syrup consistency.
While wine is reducing, place filets in oven 10–15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 130° for medium.
Once wine is reduced, stir in demi-glace and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Remove sauce from heat and keep warm.
In a 9-inch sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté red bell pepper and lump crabmeat 2–3 minutes or until crabmeat is hot. Do not overcook.
Pour in white wine, bring to a low boil, and season with salt and pepper. Remove filets from oven when done to your liking.
Top with generous servings of Viala demi-glace sauce and sautéed lump crabmeat.
