Filet of Beef Viala

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The old Viala Plantation, named for a prominent Louisiana family, was reputed to have been the home of the famous pirate, Jean Lafitte, from 1799 to 1804. In 1979, Chef John Folse opened his Lafitte’s Landing Restaurant in this historic plantation. It operated there until a fire destroyed the 200-year old plantation in 1998.