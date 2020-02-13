EBR council members decide on location for tire shredder

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After months of debate, East Baton Rouge Parish leaders finally agreed on where to put a tire shredder in the parish.
The metro council agreed to give the mayor permission to use two acres of empty land on Main Street in Baker for the spot. The council says this is a huge step because the city was on the verge of losing a federal grant if they didn’t move forward.
They hope the tire shredding program will not only help prevent illegal dumping in the parish, but also help fight mosquitoes by giving them one less place to hide and breed.
