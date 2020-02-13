Driver of reportedly stolen vehicle ejected after crashing during police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is being treated for injuries after reportedly stealing a car from the Target on Millerville, then leading police on a chase before crashing the reportedly stolen car into a tree.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say the victim called authorities saying his black 2017 Jaguar was stolen from the Millerville Target parking lot after he reportedly left a key fob in the vehicle. The victim was able to track the vehicle and give deputies its location.
Deputies responded and spotted the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and O’Neal Lane. Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.
A chase ensued, and the driver later crashed the stolen vehicle on Old Hammond Highway near the Hickory Creek Subdivision, EBRSO says. The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Officials with EBRSO say the driver of the stolen vehicle was ejected from the car during the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. That person’s condition is currently unknown.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
