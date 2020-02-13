Councilwoman Tara Wicker hosting graffiti clean up service day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker will be hosting a graffiti removal day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 15.
M&M Industrial, Home Depot, and Jacobs Engineering have partnered with Wicker for the event.
Wicker is inviting citizens from all over the parish to gather together for a time to show Baton Rouge some “much needed” love on Valentine’s Day weekend.
“Our city has been plagued with the horrible onset of visual littler through a sea of graffiti. This is our opportunity to step up and finally do something about an unsightly issue that we all have been talking about,” said Councilwoman Tara Wicker.
Interested citizens and volunteer organizations should call (225) 389-5140 to sign up to serve.
Supplies, t-shirts, and refreshments will be given out at Sacred Heart Church parking lot at 2250 Main Street.
