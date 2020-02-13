Chicken Salad Chick to open in Baton Rouge Feb. 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chicken Salad Chick, a southern-inspired, fast, casual chicken salad restaurant, is opening its first location in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The restaurant will be located at 801 Frogmore Dr. and is the eighth location in the state. The father-son team, Beau and Pete Nicolosi, own three other Chicken Salad Chick locations. The new Baton Rouge location will feature a drive-thru and will celebrate its grand opening by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
During opening week, diners will enjoy special giveaways:
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**
Thursday, Feb. 20
- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on their next visit.***
Friday, Feb. 21
- The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.
Saturday, Feb. 22
- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.
*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start Feb. 24.
** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start Feb. 24.
***Not valid in drive-thru.
“Chicken Salad Chick’s individuality and distinctive charm drew me in from the start and it’s been an incredible journey sharing the concept with others across Louisiana. After watching the concept thrive in the Lafayette community, we were bound to expand to the Baton Rouge area. Now, we’re thrilled to continue our growth near LSU’s campus, my alma mater, where Chicken Salad Chick will serve as a great addition to the community, bringing quality, fresh food to students and families,” said Beau.
Chicken Salad Chick was launched in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown.
The location in Baton Rouge will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
