Cayce DPS searching for two vehicles in connection with Faye Swetlik’s disappearance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for two vehicles caught on video in Faye Swetlik’s neighborhood.
Officials say the vehicles were in the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen.
Faye was last seen in her yard Monday afternoon after she got of the bus earlier.
Investigators have not been able to identify or interview the occupants. They are seeking additional information from those who live nearby.
Officials say talking with everyone in the neighborhood where Faye was last seen is crucial in their work to bring Faye home.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement identify the vehicles is the video is urged to contact 803-205-4444.
