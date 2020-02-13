Cayce DPS searching for two vehicles in connection with Faye Swetlik’s disappearance

By WIS News 10 Staff | February 12, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 5:51 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for two vehicles caught on video in Faye Swetlik’s neighborhood.

Officials say the vehicles were in the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen.

Faye was last seen in her yard Monday afternoon after she got of the bus earlier.

Please view and share this video. The two vehicles shown were in the neighborhood during the time #FayeSwetlik was last seen. Our investigators have yet to identify or interview the occupants. Talking with everyone who was in #ChurchillHeights at the time Faye was last seen is an important part of our work to bring her home. #PrayforFaye

Posted by Cayce Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Investigators have not been able to identify or interview the occupants. They are seeking additional information from those who live nearby.

Officials say talking with everyone in the neighborhood where Faye was last seen is crucial in their work to bring Faye home.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement identify the vehicles is the video is urged to contact 803-205-4444.

