Barn Hill Preserve owner speaks about rescuing animals from Australia’s brush fires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gabe Ligon appeared on WAFB’s 7 a.m. newscast The Big Xtra Hour on Feb. 13 to speak about his trip to Australia.
Ligon who owns Barn Hill Preserve, a wildlife sanctuary in East Feliciana Parish, recently got back to a trip to Australia where he assisted in rescuing animals from the country’s brush fires.
Barn Hill Preserve Ligon specializes in housing exotic animals, such as kangaroos.
Ligon was in Australia for about a month.
