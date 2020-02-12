8-year-old in critical condition following drive-by shooting south of New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An eight-year-old child is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Iberia Parish on Tuesday, deputies say.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette, shot at a group of people outside of a home in the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The juvenile was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound in critical condition.
Investigators say there was a dispute between Hawk and the victim's uncle.
At the time Hawk fired into the crowd, there were 15 people in the group, including the victim's uncle.
Hawk has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.