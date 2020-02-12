Who to contact with concerns regarding ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many have expressed a number of concerns related to the fire at ExxonMobil.

Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker, whose district in East Baton Rouge includes the refinery and surrounding areas, is inviting residents with questions or concerns to contact her office at (225) 389-5140.

CLICK HERE for contact with ExxonMobil

Officials at the Mayor’s Office say any concerns regarding air or water quality should be addressed with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), (225) 219-5337.

Of course you can always count on WAFB 9News to get answers to your questions. To contact the newsroom, call (225) 388-9999.

