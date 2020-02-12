WANTED: Police searching for man accused of multiple ATM robberies in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint.
Sgt. Don Coppola said the robberies have been happening at bank ATMs in North Baton Rouge since the beginning of the year.
Investigators believe the suspect waits for customers to withdraw money from an ATM and then robs them at gunpoint.
The suspect in the above photos is described as 5’7”-5’9” tall with a medium build.
No one has been injured in the robberies, police say.
Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Robbery Division of the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
