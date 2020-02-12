Volunteers who ‘Love Our City’ needed for graffiti cleanup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - From buildings to stop signs, areas of Mid City and downtown have been marred by graffiti. Councilwoman Tara Wicker is asking for your help to get things back to normal.
“Our city has been plagued with the horrible onset of visual litter through a sea of graffiti,” she said in a press release. “This is our opportunity to step up and finally do something about an unsightly issue that we all have been talking about.”
The “Love Our City” cleanup event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take as many hands as possible to clean up the mess.
“I’m going to apologize in advance to any business owner whose building we clean without permission,” she said with a smile during the Downtown Development District (DDD) meeting held Tuesday morning (Feb. 11). “We’re going to just clean up everything we see.”
Those who want to volunteer should call 225-389-5140. Supplies will be available in the parking lot at Sacred Heart Church, located at 2250 Main St.
If you would like to provide donations of paint, gloves, and brushes, those items can be dropped off at The Leo S. Butler Center, located at 950 E Washington St.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.