SU alumna to present GU272 project on Georgetown slaves in the 1800s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University alumna and descendent of the Goergetown 272 is hosting an event on the university's campus on Feb. 12.
The presentation will be on the GU272 project, which traces ancestors of 272 slaves brought to Georgetown, Maryland in the 1800s.
The event will be at the John B. Cade Library’s Classroom 1 on the second floor on Feb. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Accrording to the GU272 Memory Project site, “In 1838, Maryland’s Jesuit priests sold hundreds of men, women, and children to Southern plantations to raise money for the construction of Georgetown University. Though they faced incredible hardship, most didn’t perish. They married and raised children. Today, more than 8,000 of their descendants have been located through genealogical research.”
