Southern Jags lose at Jackson State
Southern Men's Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 6:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team lost its second SWAC contest in a row when it fell to Jackson State on Monday.

The Jags (9-15, 6-5 SWAC) went down 67-51 to the Tigers (10-14, 7-4 SWAC).

Freshman forward Damiree Burns led Southern with 13 points. He also pulled down four rebounds and recorded a steal. Isaiah Rollins added nine points. Ahsante Shivers chipped in eight points and grabbed seven boards.

Southern shot 34% from the floor and was only 23% from 3-point range. The Jags had 28 points in the paint, 15 fast break points, and got 26 points from their bench.

Jackson State led the whole game other than three times when it was tied.

____________

____________

