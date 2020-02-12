RESTORE Council approves $130M in Deepwater Horizon spill money to fund Maurepas swamp restoration project

“The RESTORE Council’s approval of these dollars is good news for the Maurepas Project and a big deal for our fight to reverse the coastal crisis, but it’s a long time coming. The reality is that we have been robbed by other states in regard to funding under RESTORE Act, and the Council has used distorted formulas to the benefit of other states with significantly less impact compared to Louisiana; we should have gotten these and other funds long ago. I’m hopeful that today’s announcement is a sign that the RESTORE Council is finally beginning to right their wrongs,” said Congressman Garret Graves in a release Wednesday.