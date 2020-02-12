Pennington Biomedical hosts free wellness day for women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pennington Biomedical is hosting a free wellness day for women on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is the twentieth year for the popular event. There will be fitness demonstrations, health screenings, and breakout sessions on many issues that affect women.
That includes heart disease and type two diabetes. there's also a free light breakfast and lunch, plus door prizes. organizers say this is a great opportunity for women who've been meaning to check in on their health.
All the experts will be in one place.
“For women who don’t get a regular checkup, it’s a free way of knowing what their risks are and what they need to be worried about. I think that’s the important thing,”
Dr. Catherine Champagne with Pennington Biomedical said.
The wellness day event will be held at the main Pennington campus on Perkins Road.
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.
