Man accused of robbing at least 2 Dollar General stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least two Dollar General stores in the Baton Rouge area.
Jeremy Lang is accused of robbing a store located on Satin Court and has been identified as a possible suspect for a robbery that happened at the Plank Road location.
According to the probable cause report, the Baton Rouge Police Department identified Lang as a suspect for the robbery at the Plank Road location through finger print “hits” and surveillance photos.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office worked the case at the Satin Court location. The report claims that surveillance footage was obtained at that location as well.
Witnesses told deputies Lang brought several items to the counter and then handed a note to the cashier. The note reportedly demanded money and he allegedly showed a gun that was tucked in his pants.
Lang got away with several hundred dollars in cash. Witnesses say he “ran into the apartment complex adjacent to the store.”
Lang was located and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with armed robbery and fugitive from justice.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.