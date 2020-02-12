THE INVESTIGATORS: Data reveals ExxonMobil refinery has faced nearly a dozen documented violations in past two decades

“ExxonMobil compiles and reports data from our area site monitors to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). We also collaborate extensively with regulatory agencies to ensure compliance with local and state standards. Request for public records can be found on official websites with the EPA and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), a verified repository of all official environmental reporting data including reports from past incidents. ExxonMobil Baton Rouge has invested over $10 million in voluntary proactive environmental improvements over the last ten years, and the results are evident in our performance. Emissions in Louisiana have fallen by as much as 66 percent since 1990, even as the state’s energy demand has increased and its gross domestic product grew 150 percent, a Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) analysis shows.”