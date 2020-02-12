HS soccer teams compete in regional round of playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regional round of boys’ and girls’ high school soccer playoffs are happening February 11 through February 13.
In boys’ action, No. 3 Catholic moved on with a 2-0 win over Baton Rouge Magnet in Division I on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Bears will next face the winner of the match between No. 6 Brother Martin and No. 11 Destrehan.
In girls’ action, No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy came away with a 6-0 win over No. 21 Destrehan in Division I. The Red Stickers will next face No. 4 Dominican. In Division III, No. 3 U-High also got a 6-0 win over No. 14 Cecilia. In Division IV, No. 3 Episcopal was a 6-0 winner over No. 14 Holy Savior Menard.
