Head of Texas health department named new LDH secretary

Head of Texas health department named new LDH secretary
Reports say Dr. Courtney Phillips has been named the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, according to outgoing LDH Secretary Rebekah Gee (Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services)
By Matt Houston | February 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 2:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Courtney N. Phillips has been named the new Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, outgoing Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee confirms in a tweet.

Phillips is currently the executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services. She will replace Gee who resigned on Jan. 6.

Gee said in a tweet on Feb. 12 that she is excited of Phillps’ appointment "There is not a person more qualified in our nation for this role and she will serve with distinction and has passion about the populations we serve,” Gee said.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.