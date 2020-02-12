Head of Texas health department named new LDH secretary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Courtney N. Phillips has been named the new Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, outgoing Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee confirms in a tweet.
Phillips is currently the executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services. She will replace Gee who resigned on Jan. 6.
Gee said in a tweet on Feb. 12 that she is excited of Phillps’ appointment "There is not a person more qualified in our nation for this role and she will serve with distinction and has passion about the populations we serve,” Gee said.
This is a developing news story.
