Georgetown descendant, SU alumna to present on GU272 Memory Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s John B Cade Library is presenting a number of events for Black History Month.
First, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, there will be a presentation on the GU272 Memory Project, which traces back ancestors of 272 slaves who were brought to Georgetown, Maryland in the 1800s. Jessica Tilson, an alum of SU and a descendant of the Georgetown 272. The event will be held on the second floor of the library in classroom 1.
“In 1838, Maryland’s Jesuit priests sold hundreds of men, women, and children to southern plantations to raise money for the construction of Georgetown University. Though they faced incredible hardship, most didn’t perish. They married and raised children. Today, more than 8,000 of their descendants have been located through genealogical research,” according to the GU272 Memory Project site.
In the coming weeks, five films will be shown at 6 p.m. in classroom 1 of the library.
FILM SCHEDULE
- Feb. 19 - Harriet
- Feb. 26 - School Daze
- March 4 - Marshall
- March 11 - When They See Us
- March 18 - The Hate U Give
There will also be a Black History Month quiz contest on the Kahoot platform. The quiz will be available Feb. 25 from 12 to 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the Student Center on the first floor of the library.
All events are free and open to the public. For more info, call Eddie Hughes at 225-771-2636, or email eddie_hughes@subr.edu.
