FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front expected Wed.; strong thunderstorms could develop into Thurs. morning

However, we still need to be ready for a few strong to severe storms as the front approaches and rolls through. Severe storm warnings are certainly possible during the evening and overnight hours. While an isolated tornado or two cannot be excluded from the list of local threats, the tornado threat seems very low. The main threat with Wednesday’s cold front will be damaging winds linked to strong to severe thunderstorms. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will be an issue too, with those winds and lightning strikes likely producing power outages in the area.