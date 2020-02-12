FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat for Wed. night downgraded from Slight to Marginal

We cannot get out from under the warm and rainy weather pattern that has dominated much of the winter. It’s back to the mid and upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 17 and 18), even with scattered rains in the forecast both days. The First Alert extended outlook does call for the next cold front to move through the area Tuesday or Wednesday and that should put an end to the 70s for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, that outlook keeps a chance of rain in the daily forecast each day next week, right into the weekend.