FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end threat of severe expected Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Very little activity Wednesday morning on First Alert Doppler radar. Morning commutes will be relatively quiet with the exception of patchy fog. Be alert.
Temperatures starting off generally in the upper 50s and will wind up in the upper 70s during the afternoon.
The potential for a marginal risk of severe weather is still likely during the evening hours into early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has revised the severe threat to marginal, the lowest risk on the threat scale.
The main threat will be strong, damaging winds along with the possibility for brief, isolated tornadoes.
The severe threat will be over by Thursday’s morning drive. It will be significantly cooler with a high in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.