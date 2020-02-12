DOTD hold meeting to discuss projects in Livingston, St. Helena, and other parishes

A copy of the Preliminary Program for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 is available for review at the LADOTD Headquarters Building, 1201 Capitol Access Road, Room 200U, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or online at http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Multimodal/Transportation_Planning/Highway_Priority/Pages/default.aspx.