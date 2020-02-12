DOTD hold meeting to discuss projects in Livingston, St. Helena, and other parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD will be hosting a public meeting to discuss upcoming road projects in Livingston, St. Helena, and other parishes on Feb. 12.
The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Council Chambers, located at 21490 Koop Drive in Mandeville.
Projects in St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington Parishes will also be discussed.
The purpose of the hearings is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
A copy of the Preliminary Program for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 is available for review at the LADOTD Headquarters Building, 1201 Capitol Access Road, Room 200U, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or online at http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Multimodal/Transportation_Planning/Highway_Priority/Pages/default.aspx.
