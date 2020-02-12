Cristo Rey Baton Rouge to host open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Cristo Rey Franciscan High School is hosting an open house for prospective famailies of incoming students.
The event is happening on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. until noon at 4000 St. Gerard Avenue.
Cristo Rey is a private, Catholic learning community with a four-year college preparatory curriculum integrated with a Work Study Program. Students work five days a month in the program to fund the majority of their tuition.
Applications are being accepted for future students. Learn more at cristoreybr.org.
