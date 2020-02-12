Crews working significant fire at ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews are working a significant fire at ExxonMobil.
“There was a fire at a unit. Our volunteer fire teams are working to respond to it and get it extinguished.. As soon as we get updates, we will pass them along. We’re unable to confirm whether there are injuries but we are working to get those answers and will pass them along,” said Stephanie Cargile, public affairs manager, ExxonMobil
Officials say there are no off-site impacts and the Baton Rouge Fire Department is monitoring air quality.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide live updates on our broadcast as soon as they become available.
